Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,399 in the last 365 days.

9/30/2021: Excess Tax Increment Deadline

Authorities must appropriately spend or return any excess increment determined for 2020 by this date. The amount of excess increment should have been reported on the EIC Tab of the TIF Annual Reporting Form.

You just read:

9/30/2021: Excess Tax Increment Deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.