Lesley Logan’s OnlinePilatesClasses.com Launches Mat and Reformer Flashcards
Lesley Logan, a certified Pilates teacher and mindset coach, the founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com, has just launched two decks of Pilates flashcards.
I made these cards because I wanted a way to share how Pilates changed my life.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lesley Logan, a certified Pilates teacher and mindset coach, the founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com, has just launched two decks of Pilates flashcards, one for the mat, the second for the reformer. In these decks you will find every exercise in the mat and reformer orders that Lesley’s teacher, Jay Grimes taught her. Jay is well known among the Pilates community as he was an original student who studied with Joseph Pilates.
These decks include 49 mat and 79 reformer full-color exercise cards. One full side with an image of an exercise from Joseph Pilates original order of mat and reformer exercises. The other side is chock full of information and details that will help you learn each of these exercises inside and out! An added feature is the useful QR barcode which allows you to watch a video that demonstrates the exercise of the card you are using. For every exercise Lesley has written out:
- the name of the exercise,
- a full description of the exercise setup and body positioning,
- the actions you take while doing the exercise,
- how you transition into the next exercise of the order,
- the number of the exercise in Joseph Pilates's order
- how many reps you should do
- any safety tips you would need to keep in mind for you or your clients
- any substitutions you may want to try
You will also find directions for how to use each deck and suggested workouts depending on your level of practice.
“I made these cards because I wanted a way to share how Pilates changed my life. So I created a simple system to give everyone a way to practice Pilates wherever and whenever they want. The point is to get your body moving; we are all busy and time is valuable. One of my core beliefs is taking the time to care for yourself, and these cards make it easy – if you just have one minute, pull a card. 5 minutes, pull a few and make your own series! Feeling ambitious? Do the whole deck! Most importantly, make your practice your own.” xx ~ Lesley Logan
These Flashcards are available at:
Mat Deck: https://onlinepilatesclasses.com/product/pilates-mat-flashcards/ for $49.99
Reformer Deck: https://onlinepilatesclasses.com/product/pilates-reformer-flashcards/ for $79.99
About Lesley Logan
Lesley Logan, a certified Pilates teacher, mindset coach, and public speaker, is the founder of OnlinePilatesClasses.com, the first free online catalog of Pilates exercise tutorials where you can also find weekly Pilates classes and workshops. Teaching Pilates since 2008, she has run multiple studios, has trained hundreds of people to become teachers themselves and has taught thousands of students. When not teaching from her studio in Las Vegas, Lesley can be found offering fitness business coaching to studio owners and other instructors through her private mastermind (ProfitablePilates.com) or traveling the world leading Pilates retreats (LesleyLogan.co). Listen to Lesley on her podcast, Be It Till You See It, or connect with her on Instagram @lesley.logan.
Alison Kennedy
KPR
+1 323-394-3999
email us here