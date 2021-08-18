Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Projected to Reach $37,807.3 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%

The rapidly growing industrialization & urbanization in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil drives the pre-engineered buildings market growth.

Pre-engineered building is a building enclosure system. It includes particular building structure along with wall cladding and roof. It is designed by pre-engineered building manufacturers according to the clients requirements by utilizing best-suited inventory of raw materials.The global pre-engineered buildings market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $37.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The manufacturers of pre-engineered buildings are focusing toward business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their pre-engineered buildings market shares. For instance, in April 2019, Metsá Group invested around US$2 billion in pre-engineering building to expand its bioproduct mill in Finland and Rauma. Similarly, in October 2019, Saudi Arabia based Zamil Steel, a PEB company expanded its Ranjangaon plant to increase their production capacity.Top 10 Key Market PlayersBlueScope SteelEra InfraEverest IndustriesInterarch Building ProductsJindal BuildsysKirby Building SystemsLloyd InsulationsPEB Steel BuildingsTiger Steel EngineeringZamil SteelKey Benefits for Stakeholders:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pre-engineered buildings market trends and dynamics.An in-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.Extensive analysis of the pre-engineered buildings market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global pre-engineered buildings market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key Market SegmentsBy StructureSingle-storyMulti-storyBy ApplicationCommercialIndustrialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA