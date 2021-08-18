Filtration & Separation Market Worth $116,123.0 Million by 2026 | Key Growth Factors with Competitive Analysis
The global filtration & separation market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The filtration & separation refers to the removal and elevation of airborne and waterborne pollutant and particles. The constant operation in the industrial sector produces minute particles, chemicals, dust, and other allergens, which pollute air and water. Thus, there is a need of efficient filtration & separation for filtering out the unnecessary effluents with the help of filter media.
The global filtration & separation market size was valued at $89.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $116.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.
In addition, air filters are also used across pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. Therefore, the higher importance of air filters in hospitals and pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing increases the need for air filters.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging filtration & separation market trends and dynamics.
An in-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
Extensive analysis of the filtration & separation market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global filtration & separation market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Gas and Liquid
Air
By End-User
Industrial Process
HVAC
Life Sciences
Water and Wastewater
Transportation
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
