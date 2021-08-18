Vincit USA Named to Inc. 5000 List

Vincit USA is named to the Inc. 5000 List.

We are honored to be recognized in the top 0.03% of over 7 million growth companies who applied on the list. This is a remarkable recognition for all the hard work we have put in the past years.” — Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit USA

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit USA, a leading software development and design agency, is pleased to announce it’s been named to the prestigious 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

An annual list of America’s fastest growing companies, Inc. 5000 showcases some of the most dynamic independent small businesses in the country. Vincit USA ranked No. 2151 on the list, based on its revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

"We are honored to be recognized in the top 0.03% of over 7 million growth companies who applied on the list,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit USA. “This is a remarkable recognition for all the hard work we have put in the past years. I want to thank all Vincitizens for their contribution that achieved this astonishing acknowledgement.”

Nationally acclaimed for its progressive work culture, Vincit employs more than 550 professionals across its locations in California, Arizona, Finland and Switzerland. Since its inception in 2007, Vincit has developed top-of-the-line innovative digital solutions and mobile apps for a wide variety of clients, including Yamaha, Kellogg’s, GE, Nokia and more.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000. For more information on Vincit, please visit vincit.com.

About Vincit

Founded in 2007, Vincit is a leading software development and design agency with offices in the United States, Finland and Switzerland. Nationally recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is a listed company on Nasdaq First North under the ticker symbol “VINCIT.” For more information, please visit Vincit.com.

