Doggykingdom celebrates two new milestones

Doggykingdom is the leader in dog no-pull harnesses.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doggykingdom is proud to announce that it now has over 250,000 customers since it launched in 2018. As part of its celebration of this milestone, the company will soon be opening a store in Europe. The store will help it serve its growing European clientele.

The company has been operating online in the US, Canada and Australia, where it has attained massive success. It is now looking to diversify by capturing the European market with its high-quality products, and great customer experience.

Founded in 2018, Doggykingdom was inspired by a dog lover's desire to share her love for dogs with the rest of the world. All products sold by the company have been tested and proven to be awesome by her dog.

Throughout its existence, Doggykingdom has made a name for itself by offering exceptional customer service and high-quality products. The company has put in place measures to track orders once dispatched and have speedy turnaround times. They take pride in being responsive and resolving issues immediately they arise and offer support round the clock.

The company has also built a solid reputation with its lifetime warranty on products. Specially selected products have a lifetime warranty and all products have a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Further, it offers a money-back guarantee for products that don't meet customer satisfaction and a 30-day guarantee on all the products sold. In addition, the store has a flexible return and refund policy.

The company also has variety. Over the years, Doggykingdom has increased the range of dog products on their catalog from just a few simple leashes when they started out in 2018, to well over 250 items in different sizes and colors on their list. Currently, their catalog contains harnesses, collars, seat belts, winter boots, jackets, socks, a variety of leashes, grooming tools, toys, and collars, just to name a few. The company aims to offer stylish yet practical and personalized products for dogs everywhere in the world and to satisfy their clients and please their dogs.

Currently, the store ships products to clients worldwide and has a reputation for offering security on shipped products. It offers free shipping to increase accessibility and prides itself in ensuring that customers receive the best products within the shortest time possible. It uses high-end technology to track products that have been dispatched. Any goods that may be damaged during shipping or defective upon receipt are replaced. They also track goods that may go missing and ensure that all their clients receive what they ordered and have a hassle-free experience shopping with them.

The store is also strongly committed to social service and building its community and donates a portion of sales revenue to dog charities. This is aligned with the company's mission of keeping all dogs as happy as the founder’s dogs. These funds go a long way in helping support dogs that don't have homes and depend on shelters and non-profit organizations. The company keeps its process transparent and selects the facilities to support based on recommendations from dog owners.

So far, it has supported multiple charities across the country and is looking for ways to help out more. Aside from monetary donations, the company also donates products such as toys, grinders, and various products to help improve the quality of life for dogs everywhere. A couple of the ventures they have supported so far include Paws for Purple Hearts, PittieLove Rescue, Coastal Poodle Rescue, Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary, and Angels For Animals, among many others.

The store also runs an educative blog that helps dog owners care for them in another move to fulfill its mission. It offers insights on dog health, food, dietary requirements, grooming, life-saving skills such as dog CPR, dog training and socialization, and general care. The blog also provides dog owners with information on resources to get assistance, such as emergency contacts and other professionals that may come in handy.

