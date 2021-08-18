Timeshare Owners Struggle as COVID-19 Delta Variant Rises

Michael and Melissa Harlow show how they cancelled their timeshare in three months by themselves.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The current COVID–19 crisis has resulted in a need for financial help, especially because of a timeshare you cannot use. The reasons are two-fold. First, there is financial pressure on owners who are either out of work or on furlough. Second, many of the resorts are either not open or simply unavailable. But there is relief available for those in need. Research is the first step to canceling your timeshare and relieving the financial stress. Finding your original contract is one of the first steps.Americans are still struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19 lives are still being turned upside down. Some cities are currently barring landlords from evicting tenants and other landlords may be more lenient on payments. Not as compassionate as some landlords, the timeshare industry collects fees every month even as the new Delta variant surges and restricts travel again, “The timeshare industry still demands maintenance and/or assessment fees be paid, even when their properties are on lock-down,” says Michael Harlow, author of, “Cancel Timeshare & Be Free”.In an effort to help Timeshare owners find relief during these financially lean times, Harlow offers some DIY tips:1. While it's true that a timeshare contract is a legally binding document, it is a mistake to think that such a contract cannot be cancelled.2. If you are suffering from financial hardship and are no longer able to afford your timeshare, then call your timeshare company and ask if they are willing to take back their timeshare. Many of the timeshare developers have programs de-signed for those in financial distress.3. If your timeshare company claims they don’t offer a program, that may be just another tactic to steer you in another direction.Harlow cancelled his timeshare himself in just three months by following certain steps. His PDF eBook, “Cancel Timeshare and Be Free” takes the readers on his personal journey and explains the steps he used in great detail.