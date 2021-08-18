OnlineBookClub, Scott Hughes, Partners with Former Mr. MHS and Others on Local Community Project #ThatsPositive

#ThatsPositive is led by a group dedicated to creating content that engages people in a positive way.

MANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnlineBookClub.org , led by Scott Hughes, is pleased to announce its recent partnership with former Mr. MHS and others on an exciting local community project, #ThatsPositive Founded in 2006, OnlineBookClub.org is one of the most extensive and free resources and communities for book lovers on the Internet. The platform values diversity and friendliness to promote safe, healthy, and engaging discussions about a wide variety of books, with community forums being accessible worldwide, 24/7.In the platform’s most recent news, OnlineBookClub.org is thrilled to announce its brand-new partnership with the crew at #ThatsPositive. #ThatsPositive is a group dedicated to creating content that engages people in a positive way while encouraging self-exploration and confidence-building. Together, in a collaboration between OnlineBookClub and #ThatsPositive, the dynamic team gave students a free puppet show that promotes and teaches kindness.“I feel like with the right crew, we can do anything we set our minds to,” says one of #ThatsPositive’s founders, Mike Martinez. “#ThatsPositive is a collaboration group consisting of myself, along with my two best friends, Nick Morrett and Scott Hughes and I’m lucky enough to surround myself with these two guys who are rooting me on in life. As humans we set goals that may be difficult to achieve and easy to give up on. The benefit I see with #ThatsPositive is that we keep each other motivated on our goals and we’ve created our own support system. We each bring something different to the table, yet we all have similar mindsets. We agree that community is important and relating with others in a positive way is the direction we want to go. This is just the start of our journey together but stick around and you’ll see us do puppet shows for kids, different comedy skits, fashion, exercise related goals and much more.”“I couldn’t be more thrilled with my partnership with the incredible team at #ThatsPositive,” says founder of OnlineBookClub, Scott Hughes. “We are all very much looking forward to future collaborations as we spread messages of kindness and togetherness.”For more information about OnlineBookClub.org, or to join, please visit https://onlinebookclub.org/ . To join the #ThatsPositive mission, check out https://www.facebook.com/ThatsPositiveCrew/ About OnlineBookClub.orgOnlineBookClub.org was created in 2006 as a way to participate in international discussion forums for book lovers from around the world. Since its inception, the website has seen tremendous growth, with over two million subscribers today.About #ThatsPositive#ThatsPositive is an amazing group of individuals designed to inspire positivity and creativity in others. The engaging team works together on creative projects and supports one another in their own goals to better themselves and improve their crafts.Mike Martinez860-597-2129