Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on Chpts. 44 & 70

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on two regulations.

8/16/2021 10:38:44 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on two regulations:

  • Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
  • Chapter 70, Regulation Governing Possession of Road Killed Wildlife. 

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 online or by mailing: 

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations 3030 Energy Lane Casper, WY 82604 

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1, Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.   A public meeting will be held:

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their Nov. 16-17, 2021 meeting in Riverton.

 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

