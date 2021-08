2021 Sturgis Rally Final Vehicle Counts

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 Contact: Jon Suomala, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-2695

STURGIS, S.D. – Final vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 6-15, 2021, have been tallied.

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2021 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 6: 55,326 entering

Up 11.0% from Friday last year

Down 13.2% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 7: 67,482 entering

Up 23.1% from Saturday last year

Down 18.0% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 8: 65,771 entering

Up 17.1 % from Sunday last year

Down 27.2% from the 75th Rally

Monday, Aug. 9: 64,158 entering

Up 12.6 % from Monday last year

Down 33.5% from the 75th Rally

Tuesday, Aug. 10: 60,626 entering

Up 15.0% from Tuesday last year

Down 28.5% from the 75th Rally

Wednesday, Aug. 11: 57,675 entering

Up 17.2% from Wednesday last year

Down 37.0% from the 75th Rally

Thursday, Aug. 12: 52,235 entering

Up 12.9% from Thursday last year

Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Friday, Aug. 13: 46,431 entering

Up 8.8% from Friday last year

Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 14: 34,683 entering

Up 6.9% from Saturday last year

Down 31.7% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 15: 21,381 entering

Up 1.5% from Sunday last year

Down 23.7% from the 75th Rally

10 Day Total:

2021: 525,768 Vehicles– Up 13.8% over last year 2020: 462,182 Vehicles

2015 (75th Rally): 747,032 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 23, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-