2021 Sturgis Rally Final Vehicle Counts

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 Contact: Jon Suomala, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-2695

 

STURGIS, S.D. – Final vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Aug. 6-15, 2021, have been tallied.

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2021 Rally are as follows:

 

Friday, Aug. 6:  55,326 entering

  • Up 11.0% from Friday last year
  • Down 13.2% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 7:  67,482 entering

  • Up 23.1% from Saturday last year
  • Down 18.0% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 8:  65,771 entering

  • Up 17.1 % from Sunday last year
  • Down 27.2% from the 75th Rally

Monday, Aug. 9:  64,158 entering

  • Up 12.6 % from Monday last year
  • Down 33.5% from the 75th Rally

Tuesday, Aug. 10:  60,626 entering

  • Up 15.0% from Tuesday last year
  • Down 28.5% from the 75th Rally

Wednesday, Aug. 11:  57,675 entering

  • Up 17.2% from Wednesday last year
  • Down 37.0% from the 75th Rally

Thursday, Aug. 12:  52,235 entering

  • Up 12.9% from Thursday last year
  • Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Friday, Aug. 13:  46,431 entering

  • Up 8.8% from Friday last year
  • Down 38.0% from the 75th Rally

Saturday, Aug. 14:  34,683 entering

  • Up 6.9% from Saturday last year
  • Down 31.7% from the 75th Rally

Sunday, Aug. 15:  21,381 entering

  • Up 1.5% from Sunday last year
  • Down 23.7% from the 75th Rally

 

10 Day Total:

2021:  525,768 Vehicles– Up 13.8% over last year            2020:  462,182 Vehicles               

2015 (75th Rally):  747,032 Vehicles

 

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 23, 2021.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

