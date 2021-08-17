Submit Release
Paxton’s Child Exploita­tion Unit Sting Nets Sev­en Arrests

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the arrest of seven people during an undercover chat operation in Olmos Park, Bexar County. The operation was conducted during the week of August 10 by the Child Exploitation Unit, along with the Austin Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Olmos Park Police Department, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. This operation focused on enforcement of Texas Penal Code 33.021(c), Online Solicitation of a Minor, by proactively identifying and arresting adults using the internet to solicit children to meet and engage in sexual conduct with themselves or another person.   

The following arrests were made: 

  • Jason Edward Byers, 47, of San Antonio, for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor 

  • Martin Villarreal, 57, of San Antonio, for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor 

  • Michael Poblano, 42, of San Antonio, for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor 

  • Joseph Michael Feist, 68, of San Antonio, for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor 

  • Santiago Rodriguez, 53, of San Antonio, for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor 

  • Andrew Rivera, 31, of San Antonio, for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor 

  • James Pirtle, 50, of Lytle, for the offense of Online Solicitation of a Minor 

 

