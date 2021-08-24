PURE Juicer - Launches An Exciting Innovation in Home Health
Cold-pressed, two-stage juicer
‘Best-in-class' cold-pressed juice that is silky smooth with more health benefits in every glass.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PURE Juicer is a true innovation in two-stage juicing, designed to make juicing an easy and integral part of our health. Created in 2015 by Founder and CEO, David Feinberg, PURE Juicer is passionate that every person should taste the power of a vibrant and healthy life.
With so many juicers on the market, you may be wondering how PURE Juicer has earned the title of 'best in class.' Its sleek, modern, stainless-steel design is only an added countertop perk. The true magic lies within the build - its half-horsepower motor and a press that uses 2.5 tons pressure to squeeze every ounce of juice from every apple, carrot, and celery stalk. Inspired by a proven design that has existed for hundreds of years, this technology is now miniaturized to fit on any kitchen counter.
Many companies claim to make cold press or two-stage juicers but use screens instead. This false claim to juicer fame applies to all: masticating juicers, slow juicers, centrifugal juicers, vertical auger juicers, and two-stage juicers. So what qualifies a juicer for the title? Only juicers with a press are truly 'cold press juicers.' And only juicers with a grinder and a separate press are true two-stage juicers. PURE Juicer takes the win for both.
How does it produce the most nutritious juice? By grinding the fruits and vegetables into a fine mash and using a hydraulic press, the PURE Juicer preserves the naturally occurring live enzymes, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants in raw fruits and vegetables, all while generating the highest yield. Because insoluble fiber is removed in the process, juicing also makes the absorption of these nutrients easy, helping to detox the body from toxins, rev up your metabolism, and aid in digestion. Whether juicing to heal from ailments and health conditions or simply adding vitality to your daily energy build, juicing with the PURE Juicer is a guaranteed way to support your body's ultimate responsibility of maintaining balance.
From pro athletes to your every-day walker, healthy lifestyle aficionados to first-time juicers, the PURE juicer has moved juicing to a new level.
