Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by SmartFinancial, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by SmartFinancial, Inc., Knoxville, Tennessee, to merge with Sevier County Bancshares, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary state nonmember bank, Sevier County Bank, both of Sevierville, Tennessee.

The Board also approved the proposals by SmartBank, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to merge with Sevier County Bank and to establish and operate branches at the locations of the main office and branches of Sevier County Bank.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

