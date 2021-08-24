mxHERO Announces Strategic Partnership with CloudCom Application Ltd
mxHERO announces a strategic partnership with Israel-based CloudCom Application Ltd.
We further expand our ability to support our customer digital transformation, cyber-security, and future of work initiatives!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, mxHERO, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Israel-based CloudCom Application Ltd. Under the alliance, CloudCom will accelerate mxHERO’s go-to-market footprint within the Israel public and private sectors as well as with global customers providing them with immediate access to mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud digital bridge technology.
— David Alush, CEO of CloudCom
CloudCom has built a strong business providing cloud services, secure content sharing, digital underwriting, single-sign-on solutions, professional services, CRM support, and corporate mobility solutions for their global customers. Under this new alliance, the firm will offer mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud technology platform capabilities to their portfolio of offerings further extending their ability to accelerate customer digital transformation and cybersecurity aims.
“We are excited to announce this partnership with mxHERO. Our customers look to CloudCom to provide a robust suite of professional services and technology platforms to meet their current and emerging needs. With this new partnership, we further expand our ability to support our customer digital transformation, cyber-security, and future of work initiatives!” said David Alush – CEO of CloudCom. “Email is a core IT application and a prime digital content payload mover for any enterprise. It is also a security threat surface and vector of attack for ill-intended actors. Through this alliance, we will not only extend the value of the investments our customers are making in their content platforms, we will also enhance our ability to provide bespoke solutions for our customers to enhance their digital content security.”
mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud digital bridge provides a unique cloud-based application capability enabling customers to capture at-rest enterprise and agency email and email attachment content for auto-placement into client-targeted enterprise cloud storage platforms including the Box Content Cloud, Egnyte, Microsoft’s OneDrive, and Google Workspace (Drive). The application works with all email systems including Microsoft Exchange/Outlook, Office365, and GMAIL. Through its unique ability to capture email body and email attachments, customers extend the value of their content platform investments pursuant to digital content management and derive improved digital hygiene & security outcomes for their enterprises and agencies.
“Our partnership with David and his capable team at CloudCom will serve as an accelerator for mxHERO not only in Israel but within CloudCom’s global customer ecosystem. As we see customers continue to make investments in their broad-based digital content platform strategies, including email’s digital content both at-rest and in-flight within such a strategy is not only future of work aligned; it is a powerful digital hygiene maneuver and a cybersecurity threat surface reduction. That is a huge win for our customers especially when such capabilities can be deployed in less than two hours!” said Don Hammons – Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at mxHERO.
Under the alliance, CloudCom will extend mxHERO’s email at-rest and email in-flight capture technology (Mail2Cloud) to CloudCom customers as a mxHERO reseller. CloudCom is a leading technology and services solution provider and a long-time Box Content Cloud partner. The partnership with mxHERO extends the firm’s ability to add a new technology to their customer’s secure IT application supply chain. A valuable workflow automation and cyber-security posture for customers.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a two-time winner of the Astors Award (2019 and 2020) for Best U.S. Homeland Email Security Applications and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms, including Google Drive (Workspace), Microsoft’s OneDrive, Egnyte, and the Box Content Cloud. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, automation of governance, and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content, the security threat surface for customers is reduced or eliminated. Applications developed for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange. More than 13,000 companies with over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email capability with mxHERO’s solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
About CloudCom
CloudCom Application Ltd is a Certified Reseller and official representative in Israel of several international companies that provide IT solutions to thousands of users in Israel in the areas of Sharing, Content Management, Helpdesk, Enterprise Portals, Business Partner Solutions, Digital Signature, Mobile solutions, Cloud archive, Cloud Backup, Cloud FTP, LMS, Assets & IT, Project Management and more.
As a team of professionals, we leverage our vast experience in implementing cloud solutions based on Cloud platform, that has already been proven as containing real value to the business without complexity. CloudCom provides as well also Consulting and Implementation of Information Systems, specializing in Cloud Solutions.
We, at CloudCom, are experts in defining Information Systems strategies in order to leverage your organization’s business goals. CloudCom, alongside its customers, performs mapping, categorization, processes definition, planning, implementation, integration, and assimilation of Information Systems. We believe in joined accompaniment, mutual learning, and thinking along with broad practical knowledge, in-depth familiarity with technologies and solutions, professional applicable experience, used as leverage for the company’s business success.
