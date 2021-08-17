Submit Release
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney Appointed NASS Western Region Vice-President

Date: August 17, 2021 Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Phone: (208) 334-2852

Boise, Idaho — The members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) have chosen Lawerence Denney, Idaho Secretary of State, to serve as the Western Region Vice President of the organization. He was sworn into office on Monday, August 16, at the NASS 2021 Summer Conference in Des Moines, Iowa.

His term as NASS Western Region Vice President will conclude in July 2022 at the NASS 2022 Summer Conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

ABOUT LAWERENCE DENNEY

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, then became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During this time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office as Idaho’s Secretary of State. He is currently in his second term as Secretary of State.

