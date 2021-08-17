(Video) Call for Protest and Uprising to End the Mullahs’ Dictatorship and Establish a Free and Democratic Iran by MEK

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iran - Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters on August 15 and 16. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Tehran, Tabriz, and Dezful – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – "Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up and protest all over Iran” – August 15, 2021. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Mashhad – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units –"Death to Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi" – August 16, 2021. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Qazvin – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units –“Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi"- August 16, 2021. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Yasuj, Ahvaz, Neyshabur, and Kashan – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – August 16, 2021. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Kerman – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Democracy with Maryam Rajavi” – August 16, 2021. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Shiraz and Qeshm Island – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – "Iranian are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah" – August 16, 2021. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Minab – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – "Iranian are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah" – August 16, 2021.

Raisi is known to be the butcher of the MEK since most of the victims of the 1988 massacre were supporters, sympathizers, and members of the MEK.

Resistance Units bravely spread slogans against the Iranian regime’s new president Raisi, who was the most active member of the “Death Commissions” in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 15th and 16th of August 2021, the Resistance Units, and supporters of Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) in various cities posted banners and placards and wrote graffiti to distribute messages of the Iranian Resistance leadership.The Resistance Units and supporters of MEK distribute messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, regarding the appointment of Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre as the regime’s president.The Resistance Units and supporters of MEK also called for protest and uprising to end the mullahs’ dictatorship and establish a free and democratic Iran.The activities of MEK supporters and Resistance Units took place in Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Kerman, Tabriz, Qazvin, Shiraz, Mashhad, Kashan, Neyshabur, Sari, Urmia, Yasuj, Qeshm Island, Minab, Bushehr, and Dezful.Tehran, Tabriz, and Dezful – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – "Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up and protest all over Iran” – August 15, 2021Tehran – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units –"Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei)" – August 15, 2021Mashhad – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units –"Death to Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi" – August 16, 2021Qazvin – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units –“Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi"- August 16, 2021Karaj and Tehran – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units –"Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei)" – August 15 and 16, 2021Yasuj, Ahvaz, Neyshabur, and Kashan – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – August 16, 2021Kerman – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – “Democracy with Maryam Rajavi” – August 16, 2021Shiraz and Qeshm Island – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – "Iranian are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah" – August 16, 2021Minab – Activities of the MEK Resistance Units – "Iranian are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah" – August 16, 2021Some of the slogans were:"Maryam Rajavi: Rise up to bring freedom in Iran,""Maryam Rajavi: The uprising of the Iranian people began from the thirsty and tormented Khuzestan,"."Maryam Rajavi: Now it’s time to rise up and bring freedom all over Iran,"."Maryam Rajavi: The appointment of Raisi is a sign of the clerical regime end,""Massoud Rajavi: It is time to rise up and protest all over Iran,".“Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,"."Free Iran with Maryam Rajavi,”."Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the leader (Khamenei),"."Death to the dictator,"."Death to Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,"."Iranian are vigilant, they hate both the mullahs and the Shah,"."Neither monarchy nor religious tyranny, the mullahs’ time is over,"."Death to Khamenei, death to Raisi, long live freedom,"."Democracy with Maryam Rajavi.”These anti-regime campaigns are carried out while the regime tries to intensify repression with Ebrahim Raisi who has a brutal record and history. But the MEK’s Resistance Units have increased their activities with the aim to break the atmosphere of oppression.

