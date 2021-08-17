Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (17 August 2021)

As of today the cumulative number of COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2, 624, 254 with 10, 685 new cases reported. Today 553 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 77, 993 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2, 393, 133 with a recovery rate of 91,2%.

