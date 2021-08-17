African Energy Chamber awarded Energy & Corporate Africa Leadership Award in Houston, Texas

The African Energy Chamber is honoured to be among key renowned African energy advocates awarded the Energy & Corporate Africa Leadership Award by Energy & Corporate Africa in Houston, Texas. The African Leadership Awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate key advocates in the industry that continue to shape and empower communities.

"This prestigious award by Energy and Corporate Africa in Houston, is a tribute to the Oil and Gas industry’s commitment to building bridges and working with governments and investors to promote free markets, limited government, low taxes and cutting bureaucracy so the energy industry can work to provide jobs, hopes and opportunities to so many Africans and their investors,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

It is the recognition awarded on such honourable platforms that emphasize the significant role that the Chamber, along with fellow African energy advocates, continue to play in upholding a consistent and much-needed voice in Africa’s energy sector.

“I congratulate H.E Chief Timipre Sylva (Minister of Petroleum of Nigeria), Mallam Mele Kyari (Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation) and Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako (Chairman and co-founder of SEPLAT) on their well-deserved awards. They have done extraordinary work. The African Energy Chamber will continue working with pro-growth African governments and business leaders to ensure that the relationship between the oil and natural gas industry and governments remains strong.” added Ayuk.

Making energy poverty history by 2030 is a journey that needs strong and consistent voices. In the midst of a new global energy landscape, Africa’s energy journey is one that needs to be told and experienced by Africa. It is with this resilience that the Chamber continues to unite global and African energy stakeholders, drive industry growth and promote Africa as the destination for Africa-focused investment.

“We have an obligation build coalitions to drive energy into the continent. This award validates the basic idea that getting energy to work in Africa does not come at demonizing oil and gas companies and the working men that give everything to make this industry work. We need to build coalitions that win for the energy industry and Africans. The woke screams and antipathy toward free markets will not get us anywhere especially at a time when we have to deal with an African Energy Transition and Making Energy Poverty History” concluded Ayuk.

The African Energy Chamber is the largest energy advocacy group representing the majority of African energy industry. The AEC advocates for free markets, personal responsibility, less regulation, low taxes, limited government, individual liberties, and economic empowerment will boost African oil and gas markets and economies.