BUBBLEGUM, LIPSTICK, AND HOPE - A Ralph Pucci International Exhibit of Female Portraiture by Artist Rebecca Moses

Set To Debut in December at Art Basel Miami - “A celebration of women living in technicolor with ironic humor, grand style and a big tablespoon of hope”

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ralph Pucci International will present Bubblegum, Lipstick, and Hope, an exhibit of 200 pieces of female portraiture by artist Rebecca Moses, reflecting hope, passion, determination, and the desire to stay true to one’s own voice even in the most challenging of times. The body of work expands Moses’ signature style: connecting art with fashion. It speaks to the state of mind that has emerged from the struggles and silver linings of the past 18 months. It is a tribute to women, their strength, and their uniqueness of being, capturing the yearning for celebration and renewal of one’s self.

“How do we hold on to our sanity, aspirations, and dreams when life challenges become unbearable?” explains Moses of her vision. “In a sense, when I lifted my pens and brushes, it was like Alice falling into the rabbit hole, a chance to dream. It was an escape to a world I wanted to envision. Sometimes you just need to pop a bubble and put on some red lipstick to restore your hope in life and belief in yourself.”

Bubblegum, Lipstick, and Hope is a world of fashionable delights, colorful dreams, bold patterns, stylish environments, and yummy, simple comfort foods. “Women holding their heads high with dignity and putting on their best to champion themselves,” says Moses of her ladies. “Jewels that electrify their personae; hairdos that become crowns of pride; body language that shows strength, determination, and dignity. There is no standard of beauty. Each remarkable woman is her own champion. Their style is their voice and a glimpse of their dignity. No matter how outrageous, they hold on through life’s extraordinary times by staying true to themselves.”

“Bubblegum, Lipstick, and Hope is cheerful, exciting and colorful – it SHOUTS that we have survived and will thrive – we are moving forward with optimism” says Ralph Pucci.

The exhibit will consist of 10 murals along with 17 larger-than-life murals that will cover the facade of Pucci’s Wynwood free-standing gallery, celebrates the female essence of childish charms, cherished comforts, and creative dreams but most importantly, hope. “Hope is an optimistic state of mind based on an expectation of positive outcomes concerning events and circumstances in one’s life or the world at large.” Moses said. “And when it is used as a verb, it implies to ‘expect with confidence and ‘to cherish a desire with anticipation. Hope is what keeps us alive and the quality I see in so many women. Without it, we have nothing.”

The exhibit will open on December 2, 2021.

About Rebecca Moses (https://rebeccamoses.com)

Rebecca Moses is an internationally renowned designer, author, and artist who stylishly crosses a panorama of creative spheres. Storytelling has been the key to all her creative endeavors, from designing fashion and lifestyle to the written word and fine arts. A dual citizen of the United States and Italy, Moses’ grace, personal style, and vision of life infiltrates all of her projects that often celebrate individuality, diversity, and the female essence. This is Moses’ third solo exhibition. She is represented by Ralph Pucci International in the United States and Nilufar Gallery in Italy.

About Ralph Pucci International (https://ralphpucci.com)

RALPH PUCCI International is a luxury furniture and lighting company headquartered in New York City. What began as a family business in the 1950s fabricating mannequins has grown to a gallery regarded as one of the best in the world, with outposts now in Miami and Los Angeles.

