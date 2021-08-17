Get Educated on Scar Healing! A scar therapy lifehack on how to Soothe & Brighten Scars and Skin using scar creams
There are so many ways that while using a scar cream or serum has the potency that is needed with the smooth feel of a cream, we may not want the greasy feelingGREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Educated on Scar Healing! A scar therapy lifehack on how to Soothe & Brighten Scars and Skin using scar cream, scar serum or scar gel that has the right stuff.
The idea is to find a formula that combines Vitamin E and C with a variety of soothing ingredients which are intended help calm, brighten and revitalize your scar. Using a nurturing cream serum is formulated to have a vectorizing delivery system which breaks down Vitamin E and Vitamin C for better absorption into the skin. This is good for the evolution of how a scar should heal. What people may not know is that moisture locking silicone encourages skin to retain as much hydration and nutrients as possible, while using a Sea Whip Extract works as an anti-inflammatory, all resulting in a beautiful scar. People that use a cream serum notice that it quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving any residue. Skin instantly feels soothed, moisturized and soft. in the past people may have used vitamin-e oil.
This mindset works for both new and old scars. surgical scars, burn scars and everyday bumps & scrapes.
Best use of a cream of this nature:
Cleanse skin before applying
Gently massage a nutrient rich scar serum or scar cream onto your scar until absorbed
Use twice daily for best results
If your scar will be exposed to sun, always follow with your favorite SPF
Remember that this is intended for scarred skin, but safe for use on all skin types
IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Do not use creams like this on open wounds. Surgical scars and burns should be at least 4 weeks old before starting this type of treatment and its always best to consult your doctor if unsure.
Use a Morning Massage scar cream to cleanse and prep skin prior to application. Layer Sleep Salve over Daily Dose during your PM application.
