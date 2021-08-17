NFT STARS Presents 3D Artist Adam Martinakis Whose Work Immerses Viewers in a Reflection on Human Existence
EINPresswire.com/ -- The new NFT marketplace NFT STARS presents the artwork titled "Fragile Light", by 3D visual artist Adam Martinakis. The work prompts thoughts about human loneliness in the vastness of the universe and the aftermath of human life. The marketplace is putting "Fragile Light" up for auction on 19th August at 10:00 UTC.
A Symbol of Eternal Life
Adam Martinakis is a 3D visual artist of Polish and Greek descent. Over the past three decades, Adam has tried his hand at different art domains, from graphic design and painting to ceramic. He has settled on computer-generated visual media. He experiments with 3D images, rendering, animation, digital sculptures and new media while exploring creative duality that mirrors the duality of human nature.
In his artwork, Adam often refers to symbols of space and depicts depersonalized humans. Stripping his characters of any distinctive features and getting rid of excessive details, Martinakis prompts the viewer to concentrate on what matters most - the sculptural elements, strong forms, hidden meanings in the symbols and the emotions.
The artwork "Fragile Light", which is to be sold at auction on NFT STARS, embodies all characteristics of the artist's signature style. The work depicts a human being made of exploded stars floating in a fetal position in endless space. It visualizes the fragility of humans in the vastness that surrounds them and highlights their uniqueness and loneliness.
A person depicted in "Fragile Light" is a concentrated moment in the present that combines in itself the past and the future. Adam shows how each of us is part of a never-ending story going on for tens and hundreds of years. As everyone is made of exploded stars, so too will they turn into pieces, dissolve into space and one day become the building material for a new form of life. The auction of "Fragile Light" is scheduled for 19th August at 10:00. The bidding will start at 1 ETH and will go on for 24 hours.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that provides its users with a unique set of products and services. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach to artists. Every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to the chosen few NFT stars. Artists enjoy Gas-free minting; NFTs are minted at the time of purchase and the buyer covers the costs. The marketplace supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. NFT STARS also enables every artist to create an AR room in which they can display their works and host their first show. The AR galleries can be viewed on the screen of a smartphone.
Dan Khomenko
A Symbol of Eternal Life
Adam Martinakis is a 3D visual artist of Polish and Greek descent. Over the past three decades, Adam has tried his hand at different art domains, from graphic design and painting to ceramic. He has settled on computer-generated visual media. He experiments with 3D images, rendering, animation, digital sculptures and new media while exploring creative duality that mirrors the duality of human nature.
In his artwork, Adam often refers to symbols of space and depicts depersonalized humans. Stripping his characters of any distinctive features and getting rid of excessive details, Martinakis prompts the viewer to concentrate on what matters most - the sculptural elements, strong forms, hidden meanings in the symbols and the emotions.
The artwork "Fragile Light", which is to be sold at auction on NFT STARS, embodies all characteristics of the artist's signature style. The work depicts a human being made of exploded stars floating in a fetal position in endless space. It visualizes the fragility of humans in the vastness that surrounds them and highlights their uniqueness and loneliness.
A person depicted in "Fragile Light" is a concentrated moment in the present that combines in itself the past and the future. Adam shows how each of us is part of a never-ending story going on for tens and hundreds of years. As everyone is made of exploded stars, so too will they turn into pieces, dissolve into space and one day become the building material for a new form of life. The auction of "Fragile Light" is scheduled for 19th August at 10:00. The bidding will start at 1 ETH and will go on for 24 hours.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS is a new NFT marketplace that provides its users with a unique set of products and services. The marketplace follows a strict selection approach to artists. Every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to the chosen few NFT stars. Artists enjoy Gas-free minting; NFTs are minted at the time of purchase and the buyer covers the costs. The marketplace supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. NFT STARS also enables every artist to create an AR room in which they can display their works and host their first show. The AR galleries can be viewed on the screen of a smartphone.
Dan Khomenko
NFT STARS
dan@nftstars.app
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Interview with Adam Martinakis, a 3D visual artist raising existential questions