Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,664 in the last 365 days.

Court Revises Birth Certificate Probate Form

The Ohio Supreme Court has approved the adoption of a new standard probate form for use by those seeking to correct their birth certificate.

The new form is in response to recent federal litigation concerning the ability of transgender Ohioans to change their gender designation.  

Ohio law establishes the process for correcting birth certificates, which includes the filing of an application with a probate court. 

Prior to 2015, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) accepted probate court orders to change a listed gender. In 2016, the ODH revised its policy and stopped allowing birth certificate changes for transgender individuals.

A federal court found ODH’s policy unconstitutional, ordering that ODH again accept any court order to change the listed sex on the document.

You just read:

Court Revises Birth Certificate Probate Form

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.