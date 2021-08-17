Cancer Therapeutics Market To See Record Break Revenue $180.19 Billion By 2026, At CAGR Of 7.7% | AMR
Progressed therapeutics are being created by drug organizations to address the developing weight of cancer.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flood in geriatric populace and ascend in the quantity of coordinated efforts and organizations to work with drug improvement are the critical drivers of the global cancer therapeutics market growth. Furthermore, hefty inflow of interest in R&D exercises has upgraded the advancement of cancer therapeutics. Moreover, great unofficial laws for cancer growth therapeutics and flood in disease predominance support the market. The appeal for customized medication alongside high capability of arising economies give worthwhile freedoms to the market. Be that as it may, antagonistic impacts identified with cancer therapeutics and significant expenses related with oncology drugs block the development of the cancer therapeutics market.
The global cancer therapeutics market size was valued at $98.90 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $180.19 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019-2026. The market is driven by factors such as development of novel cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer awareness & availability of oncology drugs in the developing markets.
Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/480
COVID-19 scenario-
1) Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the medical devices manufacturers are majorly focusing on essential medical devices production including ventilators and diagnostics.
2) However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of devices in certain locations.
3) Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), on the other hand, shared a COVID-19 guidance with medical device manufacturers to notify the agency about changes that could affect availability of their products.
Recent progress in biological therapies have widened the scale of therapeutic targets for treatment of cancer with the identification of tumor cell specific genes. Immunotherapies/biologics are emerging as the potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics.
Among the different applications, lung cancer nearly occupied one-fifth share in the global cancer therapeutics market in 2018. This can be attributed to the increase in prevalence of lung cancer in both developed and developing economies. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies are developing new and improved drugs to tackle the burden of this disease.
The cancer therapeutics market trends are analyzed based on application, top selling drugs, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, head & neck cancer, glioblastoma, malignant meningioma, mesothelioma, melanoma, and others. By top selling drugs, it is categorized into Revlimid, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Opdivo, Gleevec, Velcade, Imbruvica, Ibrance, Zytiga, Alimta, Xtandi, Tarceva, Perjeta, Temodar and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2018, owing to high adoption rate of cancer therapeutics. North America occupied more than half of the total market share in 2018. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in disposable income; surge in research, development, & innovation activities; and growth in awareness of cancer therapeutics.
Increase in competition and continuous technological advancements have led to enhancements in the product portfolio; hence, product approvals and product development are one of the key developmental strategies adopted by the market players in the global cancer therapeutics market. For instance, in November 2017, Merck and Pfizer launched the cancer drug Bavencio (avelumab), in the UK for the treatment of the rare, aggressive skin cancer metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma (mMCC). Similarly, in April 2018, the European Commission (EC) approved Pfizer's Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) in combination with daunorubicin and cytarabine for the treatment of patients aged 15 years and above with previously untreated, de novo, CD33-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML), except acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL).
Similarly, different collaborations and agreements have also shaped the competitive landscape of the global cancer therapeutics industry. In December 2017, Janssen entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Legend Biotech USA Inc. and Legend Biotech Ireland Limited, both subsidiaries of Genscript Biotech Corporation, to develop, manufacture, and commercialize a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell drug candidate, LCAR-B38M, which specifically targets the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). Likewise, in April 2018, Pfizer and the U.S. based Allogene Therapeutics collaborated to develop donor-derived CAR T-cell therapies.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cancer-therapeutics-biotherapeutic-market
The Major key Players Are:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, and Eli Lilly and Company.
Key Findings of the Cancer Therapeutics Market:
• Europe accounted for more nearly two-sevenths of the cancer therapeutics market share in 2018.
• The prostate cancer application segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
• Revlimid brand occupied the largest share in the top selling drugs segment in 2018.
• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the cancer therapeutics market during the analysis period.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
IVF Devices and Consumables Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Empty Capsules Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn