Five Blocks included in Inc. Magazine Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Five Blocks Ranks No. 2,243 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 190%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Five Blocks has been ranked No. 2,243 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It is the fifth time the premium digital reputation management company has received this honor.The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.“We are honored to be included on this list again – up more than 1,200 spots since last year. And what a challenging year it was to do business! The pandemic pushed more business online, making digital reputation from brands and executives more important than ever. Digital reputation management is being seen as a force multiplier for public relations and digital efforts,” says Five Blocks CEO, Sam Michelson. He adds, “Our focus on technology and data analysis has enabled us to scale our operation while providing excellent results for our clients and partners.”Five Blocks is a digital reputation pioneer, using proprietary technology and big data analysis to help shape the online reputations of companies and individuals.Working in-step with PR and communications teams, Five Blocks analyzes a brand’s internet presence and maps out a more accurate, intentional, and strategic reputation for their clients.The company’s team includes more than 40 results-oriented professionals from diverse disciplines including technology, communications, marketing, psychology, education, and intelligence. Many of its clients are Fortune 500 companies and high-net-worth individuals in a variety of industries.“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”Five Blocks’ profile on the Inc. 5000 list can be seen here Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000