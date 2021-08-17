Direct Fulfillment Offers Cloud 3PL Services for E-Commerce Fulfilment Needs of its Clients

THE COMPANY OFFERS A WIDE RANGE OF SERVICES INCLUDING DROP SHIPPING, AMAZON PREP SERVICES, MAIL FORWARDING, RETURNS MANAGEMENT, & MUCH MORE

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Fulfillment Group LLC has proudly announced that it is offering a wide range of Cloud 3PL services for the growing e-commerce fulfillment needs of e-commerce business owners worldwide. Direct Fulfilment is a reliable digital platform for managing orders, inventory and returns, and it particularly specializes in offering order fulfillment, mail forwarding, returns management, Amazon preparation services, and drop shipping. Moreover, Direct Fulfilment Group has a growing network of national and international shipping agents, located across the United States to make shipment processes in the US seamless. This service enables businesses to shop from the US based store, using a US based address, and get the item shipped worldwide.“We are pleased to announce that we are offering efficient logistics solutions that cover every aspect of your business processes.” Said the spokesperson of Direct Fulfillment Group LLC, while talking about the company. “We keep our overhead costs low with an innovative network of agents operating their own shipping centers, and we maintain tight cost controls through this growing network of shipping agents nationwide across the US.” She added. The company works with some of the leading names in the worldwide shipping industry including DHL, FedEx, USPS, and UPS, with an aim to offer cost-effective rates and reliable, quality shipping services to its growing number of clients, which mainly comprises of e-commerce store owners from around the world.In addition, Direct Fulfilment Group is a world-class SaaS platform with its bespoke SaaS platform, which basically provides a single interface that connects clients to shipping agents across the globe, and also helps them manage and optimize their order processing. Moreover, the software of Direct Fulfilment powered by cutting edge technology can bundle a large volume of product combinations for processing, and shipment. The company is taking the very concept of cloud based technologies in their literal sense to the next level and e-commerce businesses, especially the emerging ones from around the world are reaping the benefits.Another important aspect of a budding e-commerce business is Amazon preparation services, which Direct Fulfilment offers with great pride. Non-compliance with FBA-Fulfilment in Amazon product preparation can lead to serious consequences and the company helps prepare its clients’ inventory right before sending it to Amazon fulfilment center. The company has also successfully processed more than 110,547 Amazon returns so far for its clients. It also offers quality control, re-packaging, inventory check, inspection with photos. Besides Amazon, the company is integrated with Etsy, ebay, newegg, Walmart, Best Buy, shopify, PayPal, weebly, and many other leading platforms from around the world.For more information, please visit the website at: