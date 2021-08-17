Stress Relief Supplements Market Size Worth USD 756.6 Million by 2028 at 6.75% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Stress Relief Supplements Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Source (Ashwagandha, Chamomile, Lavender, Melatonin, Rhodiola, L-theanine, Others), Form (Capsules & Tablets, Oils, Powder, Others), Category (Conventional, Organic), Distribution Channel (Store-Based {Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others}, Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Stress Relief Supplements Market Information by Source, Form, Technology, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is projected to cross USD 756.6 Million by 2028 at 6.75% CAGR.

Top Growth Boosters

Stress management has become a global concern, resulting in weaker healthcare structure, severely affecting working hours and causing huge revenue losses to organizations. The United States loses nearly 205 million working days every year due to workers facing stress, which causes low productivity. Stress relief supplements form the fastest-expanding field in the healthcare sector, backed by the soaring number of sleep-deprived people and surging prevalence of hectic lifestyles. With people progressively realizing the side effects of traditional stress relief medicines, the preference for natural or herbal supplements such as chamomile and ashwagandha has heightened considerably across the globe. This is touted to be a significant trend in the global market over the following years.

As the stigma surrounding mental disorders like stress, depression and anxiety is gradually diminishing, consumption of supplements and drugs for stress relief has become more normal now than ever before. As a result, the stress relief supplements market could chart a highly profitable growth trajectory in the ensuing years.

Furthermore, in view of the medical fraternity consistently trying to develop core methods to address a variety of mental health issues, the demand for stress relief supplements will rise further in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The MRFR study has listed some of the well-known firms in the global market, which are

ADM (US)

PharmaLinea Ltd. (Slovenia)

Virtue Vitamins LLC (US)

NaturesPlus (US)

The Himalaya Drug Company (India)

Plant Therapy Essential Oils Corporate (US)

Cureveda (India)

Naturalife Asia Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Ricola (Switzerland)

Nutraceutical International Corporation (US)

These companies are known for their focus on bolstering regional and global presence while introducing highly innovative products in the market. Some of the strategies used by them are collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. To cite a reference, in January 2021, HUM introduced latest latest product, Calm Sweet Calm, a gummy vitamin with stress relieving properties. It was launch on the company’s own website as well as in Sephora. Some of the main ingredients in the supplement include ashwagandha as well as L-Theanine (amino acid). The supplement is vegan and contains the brand’s sour cherry flavor that helps cover ashwagandha’s bitter taste.

COVID 19 Analysis

The lockdown imposed following the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a massive economic downfall worldwide. Several companies and businesses had to be shut down while a number of industries faced with financial restraints. Healthcare industry has been severely affected as well.

Having said that, with the long-term impact of stress become a significant issue, especially post-pandemic, players are focusing more on product innovation. They are designing supplements with natural ingredients with antioxidant and cardiovascular system-improving attributes. This factor could be a prominent growth rendering factor in the global market for the next few years.

Market Restraints

Presence of varying laws, rules, and regulations in different nations pose a major challenge to manufacturers, compelling them to take up conventional operating procedures. The authorities strictly regulate the supplements that will be launched in the market, monitoring the ingredients used, and labeling them as per various categories. Such stringency of the regulations is restricting new players from entering the market, while creating hurdles for product innovations.

Market Segmentation

Key sources considered in the study of the stress relief supplements industry include chamomile, ashwagandha, melatonin, lavender, L-theanine, rhodiola, and more. Ashwagandha is currently the top segment in the global market, as this ingredient is herbal and has extensive use in ayurvedic medicines. Its impressive benefits include decrease in side effects related to chronic stress by improving the functioning of adrenal glands.

Various forms in which stress relief supplements are sold in the market are powder, oils, capsules & tablets, and others. Maximum sales are witnessed by the capsules & tablets form in the global industry.

Category-based segments are organic as well as conventional. Although the conventional category is in the lead, the organic segment is projected to capture the fastest growth rate in the next couple of years.

Distribution channels covered in the study are store-based along with non-store-based. The largest portion of the market belongs to the store-based segment.

Regional Analysis

North America has procured the highest position in the global market for stress relief supplements and shall be in the same position throughout the review timeframe. People in the region are largely focused on preventive healthcare due to the rising health consciousness, resulting in booming sales of stress relief supplements. The demand is particularly high in the US, given the rapidly burgeoning elderly population, significant consumer awareness, and soaring popularity of online channels.

Asia Pacific can anticipate solid growth in the next several years, backed by the mounting efforts given by the manufacturers of stress relief supplements. The region could secure the fastest growth rate in the future, on account of the surging focus on brand promotion by firms on popular social media platforms along with the rise in organized retailing. China is the regional market leader, while India could grab the highest growth rate between 2021 and 2028.

