Search and Rescue Robots Market Size to Grow Substantially at 18.2% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Search and Rescue Robots Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Operation (Autonomous and Remotely Operated), Platform (Land, Maritime, and Airborne), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search and Rescue Robots Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Search and Rescue Robots Market Information by Operation, Platform, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.2% from 2020-2027.

Market Scope

The search and rescue robots market’s growth scope seems promising, backed by a number of encouraging factors including the rise in the number of disasters taking place all over the globe. Most of the disasters in the world are either man-made or natural, some of which are tsunamis, earthquakes, terrorist attacks, volcanic eruptions, industrial accidents, and nuclear meltdowns, which result in casualties that require rescue. In this situation, emergency workers are forced to risk their lives to rescue people in need. This risk of life can be mitigated with the use of search and rescue robots.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10599

Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the global search and rescue robots market are:

Boston Dynamics

Hydronalix

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin Corporation

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Pliant Energy Systems LLC

Saab AB

Thales Group

These firms work on fostering their geographical reach while launching highly advanced products via numerous strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. For instance, in August 2021, DEEP Robotics, a China-based technology firm with focus on building smart quadruped robots, introduced its latest robot dog called Jueying X20. The robot exhibits impressive protection performance in muddy and rain environments. It is a smart quadruped robot with significant adaptability to highly complex terrains as well as extensive applications in public search and rescue, surveying and exploration, security patrol inspection, to name a few.

Primary Growth Boosters

The World Risk Report suggests that most of the disaster risk hotspots around the world are in Southeast Asia, the Oceania, West and Central Africa, as well as Central America. Africa has the highest level of life vulnerability, followed by America and Asia. Search and rescue robots are cutting-edge tools used by rescuers to quickly and easily look for victims stuck in damaged buildings, gather disaster-based information, detect harmful materials, provide first aid kits and function in hazardous situations.

Manufacturers are working on introducing search and rescue robots that are smaller, cheaper, more versatile, and smarter. With the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence, robots can now easily automate processes of searching for victims and detect sources of danger. It is expected that the in the coming years, these robots could autonomously navigate air or water without human intervention. Large-scale investments in search and rescue robots, their components, and software to develop advanced drones that are technically agile and can be used in harsh conditions, should have a tremendous impact on the global market in subsequent years.

The search and rescue robots industry also benefits from the rise in defense expenditure, and the surge in terrorist attacks. With the strong presence of various global as well as regional firms, the competition level in the market is an at an all-time high. Other factors with major impact on the global market include the frequently changing government policies, and vendors competing on the basis of product quality, reliability, and cost.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (174 Pages) on Search and Rescue Robots: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/search-and-rescue-robots-market-10599

Market Restraints

Majority of the search and rescue robots are battery-powered with extremely short lives as well as range. Hence, these robots are not ideal for long-distance missions. This restricted endurance of search and rescue robots can work against the global market in the years to come.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a grave effect on the defense, maritime, and aviation industry worldwide. The defense industry faced a fall in tax revenues in line with the decrease in GDP, while the government’s major focus is on financially assist the healthcare sector. This has led to the search and rescue robots market growing at a slower pace than before.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10599

﻿Market Segmentation

With respect to operation, the market caters to autonomous as well as remotely operated. Autonomous robots have the potential to enhance operations and the overall productivity. They help reduce risks to lives, costs, while improving data collection, as a result of which they are heavily used in in hazardous situations and have secured the lead in the global market.

The platforms considered in the MRFR report are maritime, airborne, and land. Autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are majorly responsible for the maritime segment’s dominance in the global industry. AUVs come in a variety of types including medium, large, and shallow. AUVs are used extensively in the oil & gas industry, in addition to oceanography, military & defense, archaeological & exploration, search & rescue operations, and environmental protection & monitoring.

Regional Status

Asia Pacific could project the fastest growth in the next few years, backed largely by rapidly emerging countries like Japan and China that invest substantially in robotics. The robotics sector in the region is thriving as a result of the surge in natural disasters like earthquakes, volcano eruptions and more. The government’s surging involvement to advance the field also works in favor of the APAC market.

The North American market is currently the leader, with Canada and the U.S. standing at the vanguard. These counties make a huge demand for combat search and rescue robots that offer medical services to victims stuck in structural collapses post natural calamities. The focus on upgradation and modernization of search and rescue robots by the governments across the US also facilitates market growth in the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10599

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10599



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com