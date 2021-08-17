CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND BOARD MEMBER WILLIE MADDOX AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Willie Maddox

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Willie Maddox of Lancaster, PA in the United States.Willie serves as the Chief Risk Officer for Atlantic Community Bankers Bank, where she oversees ACBB's risk management infrastructure and is Chair of ACBB's Risk Management Committee. She is responsible for developing the company's risk governance framework and advancing a risk-aware culture. Willie is a Distinguished Lecturer of Law at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Cleveland, OH, and a former Advisory Board Member of the Financial Integrity Institute at Case Western Reserve University. Currently, she also serves as a Baldrige Examiner for the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE), a Baldrige-based awards program.“Willie’s dedication to excellence and growth in her work was clear to me from our first conversation,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. “The way in which she engaged her colleagues in the guided study cohort sets an example for others who, likewise, seek to improve their risk governance acumen,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.Willie was a member of the DCRO Institute’s first guided study cohort for the Certificate in Risk Governance Program. In guided study cohorts, executives and board members collaborate on case studies, address current headline issues, and put into practice the knowledge they gained from the program, all under the guidance of a highly regarded and practicing board member or executive.“The Certificate in Risk Governance course of study has sharpened my abilities to build a strong governance structure at my organization and evolve my perspectives on risk management strategies,” said Ms. Maddox. “I highly recommend this course for those seeking to expand their knowledge in risk governance and/or with aspirations of joining a board.”The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

