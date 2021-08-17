Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (17 August 2021)

Today 1,488 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 9,773. The positivity rate is now 15.2%. From the cases 1,442 are Kenyans while 46 are foreigners. Total confirmed positive cases are now 222,894 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,268,923.

Recoveries: 1,814 Recorded Deaths: 4 Total Recoveries: 205,912 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,354