Medical Emergency on Mt. Major

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 17, 2021

Alton, NH – On Monday, August 16 just after 3:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker had passed out on the blue trail on Mt. Major in Alton. The hiker was Kenneth Burwen, 68, of Concord, NH. Burwen was hiking with his daughter when all of a sudden he passed out while descending from the summit. They were approximately one-quarter mile down the blue trail from the summit.

A Conservation Officer and Alton Fire Department personnel were the first to arrive at the trailhead. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Alton Fire Department assessed Burwen and determined it was a medical emergency and he would need to be carried down the mountain. Additional help was called from Gilford and Gilmanton Fire Departments along with Lakes Region Search and Rescue. Burwen was carried approximately one-half mile to the Fire Department’s side-by-side and transported to the trailhead another three quarters of a mile. The DHART helicopter was called for assistance. Burwen arrived at the trailhead at approximately 5:00 p.m., and was flown by DHART to Concord Hospital for treatment.

Anyone can donate through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council, which supports visitors to the state’s backcountry, at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.