Investment Banker JeanPierre Helps Students Dive Into Education With The Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship

A veteran of the financial industry with a passion for the ocean and marine life is making college more affordable for students.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- JeanPierre Ayala is well-known in his community for his investment and business prowess. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, “JP” as he is affectionately know, has seen the best and the worst of the markets. But few know that one of his first loves is actually the water. Mr. Ayala credits this love and the mentorship of professors who took a special interest in him, taking him under their wings for his success today. It is his hope that through the Jean-Pierre Ayala scholarship he will be able to speak life into the next generation and provide financial support to assist them in their pursuit of higher education.The Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship committee has excitedly announced the opening of its 2021 application. This scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for all students pursuing a degree in Marine Biology, Oceanic Studies, Ecology, Environmental Studies, or a similar study. The Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship awards $1,000 to 2 students annually. To be eligible, applicants must currently attend or that have been accepted to an accredited College or University, demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence by possessing a minimum of a 3.0 weighted GPA, and share their own love for the water with the committee.Jean Pierre Ayala has supported young people in the community through his motivation for years. “One of the best investments we can make is in the next generation,” he was noted as stating while discussing the Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship. The relationships and opportunities that accompany a college education can play a key role in empowering students coming from underprivileged families economically and personally. Through The Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship, Mr. Ayala hopes to reduce the financial burden of students majoring in studies that will led them to careers in protecting and studying our oceans and marine life.Often described as bold, fearless, and passionate, Mr. Ayala works to instill these same values and limitless beliefs in everyone he meets. He understands the additional mental and emotional stress that students are burdened with when faced with uncertainty regarding how they will be able to afford their education. With the Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship he looks forward to easing this stress and supporting underprivileged youth in their attempts to dream bigger.Further details on the Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship as well as applications are available at https://www.JeanPierreAyalaScholarship.com . Applications are due December 10th, 2021.About Jean-Pierre AyalaMr. JeanPierre Ayala is an investment banker, restauranteur, and motivational speaker. Following high school, he continued his post-secondary education in New York as a Pre-Med Major with a focus on Marine Biology and Biological Oceanography. Originally from New York, Mr. Ayala now calls sunny South Florida home.With a strong background in investment banking and entrepreneurship, Jean-Pierre Ayala takes immense pride in sharing his knowledge and experience with individuals around the world through his mentorship and speaking engagements. Mr. Ayala largely attributes his success to the positive influences in his life that he found through teachers and professors who saw his potential and spoke life into him. It is his hope that through the Jean-Pierre Ayala Scholarship he will be able to pay it forward by not only providing guidance and mentorship, but also by providing financial assistance to alleviate some of the costs associated with pursuing a college education.Contact Information