Canada 3PL Market Analysis by Types, Applications, End Users, Technology With Forecast Till 2027

[124 Pages ] Canada 3PL market analysis and (products, applications & geography). This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Canada 3PL market was pegged at $1.58 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.Download Report (124 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atIncrease in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies and advancements of the e-commerce industry drive the growth of the Canada 3PL market. However, risk toward goodwill of manufacturers and dearth of control of manufacturers on logistics services hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in use of IT solutions & software, cost-cutting & lead time reduction owing to adoption of multi-mode system, and entering into a strategic partnership with end user are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic and followed lockdown drastically affected the supply chain and liquidity & cash management and created logistical challenges.The 3PL industry in Canada was severely affected due to commute restrictions and weak financial performance of the market players.The overall production activities of several industries such as health & nutrition products, home décor products, pet accessories, among others declined due to limited workforce and insufficient health safety measures.Request for Customization of this report atThe Canada 3PL market is segmented on the basis of mode of transportation and type. Based on type, the health and nutrition segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the beauty and cosmetics segment are estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.On the basis of mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the airways segment would portray the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here atThe Canada 3PL market report includes a detailed study of major market players such as Bollore Logistics, A.P. Moller-Maersk, FedEx Corporation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Nippon Express, Penske Logistics, Inc., Kintetsu World Express, Inc., SCI Group, Purolator Inc., and United Parcel Service.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business atAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.