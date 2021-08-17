Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market by Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Challenges, Growth by 2020-2025

[184 Pages Research] Europe cold chain logistics market services and technology. Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis by 2025

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe cold chain logistics market was pegged at $22.48 billion in 2015, and is anticipated to hit $79.16 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.20% from 2015 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Download Report (184 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atRise in penetration of the e-commerce industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the Europe cold chain logistics market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of IT solutions & automated software for cold chain logistics, cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and RFID technologies for cold chain applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Covid-19 impact-The outbreak of the pandemic affected the trading activities across the continent, which impacted the supply of goods negatively, thereby causing disruptions in the supply chain.Also, the negative demand and supply outlook owing to several restrictions imposed on the end users as well as the manufacturing units hampered the overall market growth.However, the mass rollout of vaccination in most countries is expected to ameliorate the situation and the Europe cold chain logistics market is expected to recoup soon.Request for Customization of this report atThe Europe cold chain logistics market is analyzed across mode of transportation, end use industry, temperature type, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2015, and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. The waterways segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on end use industry, the meat and sea food segment contributed to around one-third of the total market revenue in 2015, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. Simultaneously, the dairy and frozen desserts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here atBased on region, Germany held the major share in 2015, holding more than one-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the market across France would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2025. The other regions studied in the report include UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.The key market players analyzed in the Europe cold chain logistics market report include MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Blue Water Shipping, Kloosterboer, Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group), Kuehne+Nagel, Noatum Logistics, GEODIS, DSV, AGRO Merchants Group, and Lineage Logistics Holdings. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business atAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.