Cirus Launches Purpose-Built Dual IDO on Ethereum Layer 2

The CIRUS token will be available through two different launchpads

/EIN News/ -- Avarua District, Cook Islands, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation will launch its purpose-built Dual IDO on August 17th running on Ethereum Layer 2 solutions. As previously announced, the initial DEX offering will take place both on MANTRA DAO’s ZENDIT launchpad and as a flagship launch on the premiere IDO L2 launchpad Scaleswap.

Cirus Founder Daniel Bland commented on the event. “We’ve been hard at work getting everything set up for this launch. By having it take place on these two launchpads we are making sure that it reflects our commitment to bring value to the whole ecosystem. It’s very exciting to finally share our data ownership solutions and welcome all the people who look forward to building the Ownership Economy with us.”

The team behind Cirus shared the details on the launch and the whitelisting process for Scaleswap and ZENDIT. The project will emit approximately 24% of the 250,000,000 total supply of its native CIRUS token over the course of 12 months with an initial market cap of $500,000.

Recently, Cirus announced the addition of former Apple CEO Gil Amelio to its team as a Senior Advisor. Together with the much-anticipated launch, these developments signal Cirus’ potential to become a true enterprise-level blockchain project, giving users control over their data and becoming the on-ramp into the Ownership Economy.

Cirus Foundation is the development team behind the Cirus Ecosystem, an accessible onramp designed to accelerate the adoption of Web 3.0 and the Ownership Economy. This consists of the Cirus Device, the Cirus Core Platform, and the Cirus Confluence Network which work together to give users true ownership over the data streams they generate.







