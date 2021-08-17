Truffle POS Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2021 International Business Awards®
Winners to be celebrated during virtual ceremony on the 8th of December.
All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truffle POS was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Food and Drink category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards® today.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truffle POS won in the Food and Drink category for Best Mobile Site & App Category.
Truffle POS is an online ordering and POS system allowing customer branding for the restaurant business. Online ordering, curbside pickup, in-house orders, delivery management can all be done in-house without the need for a 3rd party ordering app. Truffle has helped increase restaurants’ profits by over 20%, by not having to pay 3rd party ordering apps.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.
“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles, and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony.”
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
For more information about Truffle POS, visit https://www.trufflepos.com.
About Truffle POS
Now more than ever, restaurateurs are seeing the importance of automating their day-to-day operations. By investing in the right tools, restaurant owners can focus on what matters — getting to know their customers and keeping them coming back. Truffle POS is an all-in-one Restaurant Management Platform that helps Restaurant Owners grow their online presence. They help unlock new revenue streams with their All-in-One, Enterprise Online Ordering, and POS Software.
About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
