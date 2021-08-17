Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,668 in the last 365 days.

HH the Amir Issues Amiri Decision Appointing Ambassador to Rwanda

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Monday Amiri Decision No. 35 of 2021 appointing Misfer Faisal Mubarak Al Ajab Al Shahwani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Rwanda.

The decision is effective from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the official gazette.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

You just read:

HH the Amir Issues Amiri Decision Appointing Ambassador to Rwanda

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.