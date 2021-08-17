HH the Amir Issues Amiri Decision Appointing Ambassador to Rwanda

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued Monday Amiri Decision No. 35 of 2021 appointing Misfer Faisal Mubarak Al Ajab Al Shahwani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Rwanda.
The decision is effective from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the official gazette.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
