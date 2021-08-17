VigiTrust Launches VigiOne Cybersecurity Compliance Platform for Managed Security Service Providers

Easy-To-Use, Cost-Effective Solution Enables MSSPs to Keep Pace with Changing Regulations, Scale Effectively and Ensure Ongoing Compliance

MSSPs are laser focused on defending organizations against security threats, but rarely offer comprehensive cybersecurity compliance solutions to help their customers meet ever-evolving regulatory requirements. Even those that do tackle compliance often lack the technological capabilities to meet modern enterprise needs, so the process rapidly becomes inefficient and expensive. Today’s businesses are not looking for a list of recommendations to check off; they want to partner with MSSPs that support their business in a practical, hands-on manner in order to achieve and sustain ongoing cybersecurity compliance. This is where VigiOne comes in.

The VigiOne Cybersecurity Compliance Platform for MSSPs enables providers to offer high quality, consistent services at a competitive price. Capabilities include:

The ability to quickly build cybersecurity compliance programs from a broad range of frameworks such as NIST, PCI DSS, HIPAA and more, all of which can be tailored to an organization’s unique needs

Automated project management, task assignment, status tracking and alerting -- with compliance scoring in real-time

The ability to generate reports and review dashboards so customers can pass cybersecurity audits and demonstrate compliance to key stakeholders

An easy to understand, cost-effective and transparent pricing model

“Many MSSPs are faced with the issue of how to provide proper cybersecurity compliance services to their customers,” said VigiTrust founder and CEO Mathieu Gorge. “Some have their own homegrown solutions, but they can quickly become antiquated, expensive to maintain, and unable to scale. This makes it impossible to keep up with new regulations. VigiOne is different: it seamlessly harmonizes all relevant cybersecurity frameworks and standards, automates key workflow processes, and empowers organizations to confidently demonstrate compliance -- all in a single platform.”

VigiTrust is an award-winning provider of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) SaaS solutions to clients in 120 countries in the hospitality, retail, transportation, higher education, government, healthcare, and eCommerce industries. VigiTrust solutions allow clients and partners to prepare for, validate, and maintain compliance with legal and industry frameworks and regulations on data privacy, information governance, and compliance.

VigiOne enables organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with legal, industrial, and security standards and frameworks, including data protection, data transfer and retention, Protected Health Information (PHI) and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), ISO 27001 compliance programs, and corporate governance. VigiTrust helps global Fortune 500 customers comply with US Federal regulations, State regulations, and European directives.

