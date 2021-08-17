Global Loudspeakers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Loudspeakers Market 2021-2030

Loudspeakers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Loudspeakers Global Market Report 2020’ published by The Business Research Company, the loudspeakers market was worth $15.1 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow marginally at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.01% and reach $15.11 billion by 2023.

The loudspeakers market consists of sales of loudspeakers and related services which are used in aural communication for generation of music through auto technology, radio, audio players and Bluetooth speakers. The loudspeaker device generates an acoustical signal energy from a corresponding electric audio signal which is enough to be heard from a distance.

Trends In The Global Loudspeakers Market Report

To capitalize on the growing popularity of wireless audio equipment, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Denon, DTS and Qualcomm are also launching wireless audio products or platforms. Popular Wi-Fi audio equipment include Sonos Wi-Fi speakers, Bose’s SoundTouch system, and Amazon’s Echo speakers. In September 2019, the US based company, Sonance announced that it has entered into an agreement with James Loudspeaker to acquire James for an undisclosed amount. The aim of the deal is to combine engineering technology to reinforce their goal of providing superior acoustic performance in products by delivering innovative approaches. James Loudspeaker is a US based company and an innovator in both high performance residential and commercial audio solutions. It produces products for exclusive homes, forward-thinking businesses, and upscale marine applications.

Global Loudspeakers Market Segments:

The global loudspeakers market is further segmented based on type of enclosure, end user and geography.

By Type Of Enclosure: Single Mounted, Multiple Mounted, Not Mounted.

By End User: Household, Commercial, Others.

By Geography: The global loudspeakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Loudspeakers Market Organizations Covered: Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Bowers &Wilkins, Klipsch Audio Technologies, KEF, Sonance, Yamaha Corporation, Sony Corporation, Creative Technology Ltd., Wharfedale, Cerwin Vega, Behringer, Peavey Electronics, Jamo, Dynaudio, Sound United LLC, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International S.A, Panasonic Corporation, Audiovox Corporation, Boston Acoustics Inc., Bang & Olufsen, JBL Professional, Harman Kardon, Definitive Technology, Sennheiser

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

