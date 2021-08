Global Cartilage Repair Market Size Expected to Hit $2,195 Million by 2025

Rise in focus of vendors on the emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is expected to boost the market growth.

Cartilage Repair Market by Modality (Chondroplasty & Microfracture, Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation & More), Type (Hyaline Cartilage and Fibrocartilage), Application (Knee, Shoulder, and Others)” — Sohail Shaikh & Pallavi Jaiswal

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Cartilage Repair Market " was valued at $713 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,195 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Cartilage repair is a process that encompasses treatment of the damaged cartilage through different modalities such as chondroplasty, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral allograft, and juvenile allograft fragments to restore normal functions of the connective tissue.The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as• Arthrex, Inc.,• B. Braun Melsungen AG,• Conmed Corporation,• Johnson & Johnson,• Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.,• RTI Surgical, Inc.,• Smith & Nephew PLC,• Stryker Corporation,• Vericel Corporation,• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Collagen Solutions LLP, and Histogenics Corporation.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4644 The cartilage repair market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as increase in obesity & sedentary lifestyle among the population, rise in elderly population, and upsurge in prevalence of arthritis globally. However, high costs associated with cartilage repair procedures and unclear regulatory scenario are the key factors that are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, the emerging markets such as India and China are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.By modality, chondroplasty & microfracture accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global cartilage repair market in 2017. In terms of application, the knee segment garnered nearly half of the market share in 2017, and is projected to exhibit prominent growth rate, owing to surge in prevalence of knee osteoarthritis globally.Among end users, hospitals & clinics generated the highest revenue in 2017, due to different factors such as availability of different treatment options (chondroplasty, osteochondral autograft transplantation, and others) under one roof, palliative care, and diagnosis. By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor in the global market in 2017.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4644 Key Findings of the Cartilage Repair Market:• Hyaline cartilage occupied nearly two-thirds share of in the cartilage repair market in 2017.• Knee application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.• North America accounted for more than one-third share of the global cartilage repair market in 2017.• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to high adoption rate of cartilage repair products. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to 2025, due to increase in disposable income; surge in research, development, & innovation activities; and rise in awareness towards cartilage repair products. 