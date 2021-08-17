H.E. Jos Barroso, Secretary of State for Oil and Gas in Angola, Confirms Attendance at Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2021

Confirmed speaker H.E José Barroso will share critical insights on the government's proactive plans to diversify the energy portfolio and accelerate economic growth; H.E José Barroso will bring to AOG 2021 Angola's vision and positioning as current OPEC president, a rotative role that came into effect in January 2021; AOG 2021 is Africa's leading platform for networking, deal-making, and the exploration of investment opportunities driving Angola's energy sector.

H.E. José Barroso, Secretary of State for Oil and Gas in Angola, has confirmed his attendance as a speaker at the Angola Oil and Gas Conference (AOG) 2021, taking place in Luanda's Centro de Convenções de Talatona (CCTA) from 9th – 10th September. H.E. José Barroso will share critical government perspectives on the future of the energy industry in Angola and will lead discussions on new government and private sector partnership opportunities.

H.E. José Barroso is an oil and gas veteran with over three decades of experience. He has been through several global oil cycles and will bring to AOG 2021 his optimism for the energy industry's future in Angola.

Angola recently replaced Algeria on the OPEC rotating presidency, a role that is critical to making decisions that define the organization's existence. During a challenging period, given the context of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Angolan government outlined the action plan for the organization and continues to advocate new measures to create a robust energy mix in Africa.

“We are humbled to have H.E José Barroso as a speaker at AOG 2021. His insights will add significant value to the business narrative in Angola. He will address The government's efforts to work closely with the private sector, to identify and explore new investment opportunities that support the energy diversification vision and support robust economic growth initiatives,” states João Gaspar Marques, International Conference Director at Energy Capital and Power (ECP), the organizer of the AOG 2021 conference.

AOG 2021 is the most highly anticipated energy event in Africa in 2021 and is an exclusive, transformative and sector-advancing platform for networking, deal-making, and investment partnerships that will drive Angola's energy sector growth and success. Organized by ECP and under the support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angola's energy sector growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

