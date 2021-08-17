Hand Tools Market To Manifest 4.1% CAGR to Reach $30,381.0 Million by 2027 | Growth Factors with Competitive Analysis

Growth in the aerospace industry is an important opportunity leading toward the growth of the hand tools market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hand tools constitute tools and equipment that are not powered by electricity. These tools find their application in daily gardening, agriculture, and framing. Since, the tools are manually operated their application is restricted to certain tasks and skills.

The global hand tools market size was valued at $22.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $30.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe. Hand tools products witnessed a higher demand, owing to its durability and availability at low cost. Moreover, advancements such as introduction of hand tools with insulated layers, which protects the user from electric shock and give handle grip for holding the tool, further strengthen the market growth.

Top 10 Leading Players

Akar Tools Limited
Snap-On Incorporated.
Stanley Black and Decker
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
Wera Tools
Apex Tool Group
Klein Tools Inc.
Channellock, Inc.
JCBL India
Emerson Electric Co.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging hand tools market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the hand tools market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global hand tools market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Wrench
Plier
Screw Drivers
Hammers
Cable cutter
Others

By End-User

DIY
Professional
Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Retail
Online

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

