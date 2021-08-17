IMC Launches Its Platform For Users to Trade Goods and Services For Cryptos

/EIN News/ -- NYC, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those that are unaware, IMC is a community-backed utility token that provides financial freedom and is based in the state of Wyoming. In a bid to expand its ecosystem, the team at



IMC is pleased to announce the launching of its platform for users to trade goods and services for Cryptos. Users of the token will enjoy a new generation payment tool to enhance their business operations. Being a community-backed token, you have the right to vote and be voted for. Your opinion matters when the team deliberates on the next milestones to achieve.

In the future, IMC vision is to be used for all sorts of things. It will be an important global currency and a powerful tool in global commerce. It will also be the backbone of some of the most secure, reliable and robust systems in the world. IMC aims to have a disruptive influence on many different industries.

IMC is a decentralized cryptocurrency that will exist in the form of a digital asset. IMC is not just a digital currency, but also an ecosystem that will enable the use of cryptocurrency in everyday life.

The IMC Coin three major components:

- The IMC (i-Money Crypto) - an ERC-20 token based on IMC blockchain;

- The IMC Platform - a free open source decentralized platform for all users to trade goods and services for cryptocurrencies;

- The IMC Network - a private network for companies to buy or sell goods and services for fiat currencies.

IMC is a project that is focused on building and maintaining a platform. The platform includes an ecosystem with payment solutions, exchange, wallet and other financial services.

IMC is the first Blockchain solution in the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in IMC. All transactions are done through the IMC Wallet app so there are no extra charges to be paid to other intermediaries (besides for small network fees).

IMC Vision Ahead

The team at IMC is seeking to raise the bar in regards to the development of digital currencies. To this end, they are developing a new coin called IMC. The roadmap for this project shows that the new currency will be completed and released by 2022.

The IMC roadmap starts with the release of the prototype in 2020, followed by beta-testing in 2021. After this, it will be time for full release in 2022.

The development team at IMC is working hard on realizing their vision and putting together a solid plan for their new currency called IMC, which should be completed and released by 2022.

IMC is a global cryptocurrency that will be used by all around the world in 2022. It was created and backed by IMC token, a company that focuses on the needs of marketing professionals from all around the world.

IMC was created to solve the problem of not having a uniform currency for marketing professionals. The goal is for this to be the standard for all marketing and advertising transactions.

The future of marketing will include an IMC as a payment option because it can easily be integrated into any existing system with no additional costs or fees incurred by its use. In addition, companies will find new ways to use this new currency as they discover more about it and integrate it into their systems.

After the platform was launched in 2020 many services like Gpoint Market were opened followed by Gpoint SNS Marketing and IMC exchange. And in 2021 The IMC Platform Upgrade will greatly improve the usability of the platform.

This upgrade will let users manage all of their crypto assets with their IMC wallet. It will also allow them to easily create, send, and receive payments. This is a great upgrade that will make it much easier for people to use their system for buying and selling crypto tokens and coins in a safe environment.

IMC Global Shopping Open

The IMC is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency to be used in the global shopping open. It is going to be used as a currency for all international transactions, which will allow users to avoid conversion rates and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. With the IMC, people can shop and trade online anywhere in the world. The coins are not limited by national borders or country borders, but are available for use globally.

The global shopping open platform is set up to make each user experience fun and rewarding with a fully transparent system that promotes fair play.

Customer Service Open

The customer service department is the first point of contact for many companies. They are responsible for handling a company’s customers' complaints and queries. Most companies have no idea what their customer wants when they call in. The (IMC) has found a way to be ahead of their time by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to be able to provide excellent customer service.

With the power of Artificial Intelligence, with IMC's Customer Service Open, the company will have the ability to know what your customers want before they even ask for it. With this knowledge you will be able to provide them with a better service and make them feel valued as an individual.

Emet Exchange

IMC also has announced Emet Exchange, which will be hosted on the IMC coin blockchain.

IMC Coin is an ambitious cryptocurrency project, aiming to provide a complete global infrastructure that satisfies all the needs of the digital economy. IMC strives to provide its users with access to international markets and services.

The Emet Exchange will be hosted on the IMC blockchain and it aims to bring digital assets into mainstream use. It’s an international crypto-exchange that supports both crypto and fiat currencies and offers trading for more than 10 cryptocurrencies with many to be listed soon.

In conclusion, the IMC Company is not willing to stop, they will upgrade their services to fit the qualities of the next generation. They’re will be an API Platform available, Global Shopping 2.0 will be upgraded so as IMC Platform 2.0 in 2022.

