Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (16 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 6,751 In the last 7 days: 76,627 Cumulatively: 2,242,105
Hospitalized New: 11 In the last 7 days: 113 Critical Cases: 37
Deaths Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 71 Cumulatively: 969
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 435 (6.4%) In the last 7 days: 3,502 (4.5%)
Recovered Today: 7 In the last 7 days: 88
Vaccinated First dose today: 8,759 Fully vaccinated: 898,754