Waste Management Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $55,637.9 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The factors such as an increase in urban population, surge in residential and non-residential construction and rise in environmental awareness drive the market.

Waste management equipment is used to transfer, collect, handle, and dispose waste in an effective manner. The waste recycling & sorting equipment are used to recycling or sorting waste materials. Waste management equipment are used to handle municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste properly.The global waste management equipment market size was $45,756.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Waste disposal equipment includes dumpers, compactors, trucks, and others. This equipment is used to collect garbage and transport it to the landfill stations. The waste disposal equipment segment is further divided into dumpers, compactors, trucks, and others. The waste recycling & sorting equipment segment is sub-classified into conveyor systems, screeners, shredders, and others. In addition, increase in industries and commercial sector has also led to a rise in the amount of waste.Top 10 Leading PlayersRecycling Equipment Manufacturing, IncCP Manufacturing, IncDover CorporationMorita Holding CorporationTomra Systems ASAWastequip, LLCBlue GroupKK Balers LtdShred-Tech CorporationMcNeilus TruckManufacturing, Inc.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waste management equipment market trends and dynamics.In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive waste management equipment market analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market SegmentsBy Product TypeWaste Disposal EquipmentDumpstersCompactorsTrucksOthersWaste Recycling & Sorting EquipmentConveyor SystemsScreenersShreddersOthersBy Waste TypeHazardous WasteNon-hazardous WasteBy ApplicationIndustrial WasteMunicipal WasteOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA