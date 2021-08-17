Waste Management Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $55,637.9 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

The factors such as an increase in urban population, surge in residential and non-residential construction and rise in environmental awareness drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste management equipment is used to transfer, collect, handle, and dispose waste in an effective manner. The waste recycling & sorting equipment are used to recycling or sorting waste materials. Waste management equipment are used to handle municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste properly.

The global waste management equipment market size was $45,756.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $55,637.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7549

Waste disposal equipment includes dumpers, compactors, trucks, and others. This equipment is used to collect garbage and transport it to the landfill stations. The waste disposal equipment segment is further divided into dumpers, compactors, trucks, and others. The waste recycling & sorting equipment segment is sub-classified into conveyor systems, screeners, shredders, and others. In addition, increase in industries and commercial sector has also led to a rise in the amount of waste.

Top 10 Leading Players

Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc
CP Manufacturing, Inc
Dover Corporation
Morita Holding Corporation
Tomra Systems ASA
Wastequip, LLC
Blue Group
KK Balers Ltd
Shred-Tech Corporation
McNeilus Truck
Manufacturing, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waste management equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive waste management equipment market analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7549

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Waste Disposal Equipment

Dumpsters
Compactors
Trucks
Others

Waste Recycling & Sorting Equipment

Conveyor Systems
Screeners
Shredders
Others

By Waste Type

Hazardous Waste
Non-hazardous Waste

By Application

Industrial Waste
Municipal Waste
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7549

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Waste Management Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $55,637.9 Million by 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Distribution channels: Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Industrial Valves Market to Garner $93,664.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0%- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Global Travel Retail Market Expected to Reach $153.7 Billion by 2025
Dating Services Market Expected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2026
View All Stories From This Author