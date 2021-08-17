Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $1,017.4 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic drilling, also known as automated drilling, is an automation system that is specially developed for drilling operations in the oil & gas industry. It offers better solution for operations carried out in the oil & gas industry such as less drilling times, multi-sensor measurements, safer operations, and mass production.

The robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9715

The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry. Automation gives better data collection, precise & accurate operations, and worker safety. In addition, there is minimum human intervention, which minimizes the probability of human errors. It also increases the efficiency of the robotic drilling machines as well as the operations carried out on onshore and offshore.

Top 10 Leading Players

Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.
Drillform Technical Services Ltd.
Drillmec Inc.
Epiroc AB
Herrenknecht AG
Huisman Equipment B.V.
KCA Deutag Alpha Limited
Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic drilling equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth robotic drilling equipment market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the robotic drilling equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The robotic drilling equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9715

Key Market Segmentation

By Application

Land
Water

By Installation

New Installation
Modernize

By End-user Industry

Oil
Gas

By Region

North America

U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

UK
Russia
Norway
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
Malaysia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America
Middle East
Africa

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9715

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $1,017.4 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $1,017.4 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Overhead Cranes Market Worth $5,043.7 Million in 2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Growth Opportunities
APAC Chillers Market Worth $7,426.0 Million by 2027 | Key Growth Factors with Competitive Analysis
View All Stories From This Author