Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $1,017.4 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry.

Robotic drilling , also known as automated drilling, is an automation system that is specially developed for drilling operations in the oil & gas industry. It offers better solution for operations carried out in the oil & gas industry such as less drilling times, multi-sensor measurements, safer operations, and mass production.The robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry. Automation gives better data collection, precise & accurate operations, and worker safety. In addition, there is minimum human intervention, which minimizes the probability of human errors. It also increases the efficiency of the robotic drilling machines as well as the operations carried out on onshore and offshore.Top 10 Leading PlayersAutomated Rig Technologies Ltd.Drillform Technical Services Ltd.Drillmec Inc.Epiroc ABHerrenknecht AGHuisman Equipment B.V.KCA Deutag Alpha LimitedLoadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc.Nabors Industries Ltd.National Oilwell Varco, Inc.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic drilling equipment market trends and dynamics.In-depth robotic drilling equipment market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the robotic drilling equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The robotic drilling equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market SegmentationBy ApplicationLandWaterBy InstallationNew InstallationModernizeBy End-user IndustryOilGasBy RegionNorth AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeUKRussiaNorwayRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaMalaysiaAustraliaRest of Asia-PacificLAMEALatin AmericaMiddle EastAfrica