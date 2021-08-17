Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $1,017.4 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic drilling, also known as automated drilling, is an automation system that is specially developed for drilling operations in the oil & gas industry. It offers better solution for operations carried out in the oil & gas industry such as less drilling times, multi-sensor measurements, safer operations, and mass production.
The robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.
The robotic drilling equipment market is mainly driven by rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry. Automation gives better data collection, precise & accurate operations, and worker safety. In addition, there is minimum human intervention, which minimizes the probability of human errors. It also increases the efficiency of the robotic drilling machines as well as the operations carried out on onshore and offshore.
Top 10 Leading Players
Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.
Drillform Technical Services Ltd.
Drillmec Inc.
Epiroc AB
Herrenknecht AG
Huisman Equipment B.V.
KCA Deutag Alpha Limited
Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc.
Nabors Industries Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic drilling equipment market trends and dynamics.
In-depth robotic drilling equipment market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
Extensive analysis of the robotic drilling equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The robotic drilling equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
Key Market Segmentation
By Application
Land
Water
By Installation
New Installation
Modernize
By End-user Industry
Oil
Gas
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Norway
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Malaysia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
