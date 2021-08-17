Custom MTB Jerseys Australia – Short and Long Sleeve Mountain Bike Shirts Launch

Champion System Australia, a performance sports apparel provider based in Sydney, New South Wales, has launched a range of premium mountain bike and trail jerseys for men and women with no minimums, fast delivery and custom design options.

The company’s latest launch provides customers with fully customizable jerseys made from their proprietary AirLite fabric. The retailer also offers cycling shorts, triathlon suits, all-weather jackets, and swim race suits for men and women.

For more information, please visit https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey/products/short-sleeve-trail-jersey

Experts agree that a quality cycling jersey will help regulate the body’s temperature. Additionally, they are designed with wide-cut shoulders for maximum comfort as riders lean forward over the handlebars. With the latest announcement, Champion System Australia provides affordable access to premium jerseys.

The company’s shirts are ideal for beginner and avid cyclists alike. With meshed panels along the side and shoulder, the trail jersey has enhanced breathability. Additionally, the flatlock seams ensure the product carries no extra bulk. As with all of their products, the shirt has a lifetime crash replacement guarantee.

Champion System Australia is also a leading provider of customized sports apparel. They create handmade items for individuals, teams, and large-scale charity events. Their design team works with customers to incorporate unique designs and ideas onto sports apparel. Once customers are satisfied with the design, they can select the required sizes. Additionally, to ensure that the sizing is correct, the company offers free product samples.

Champion System Australia has options for all budgets, and there are no minimum order requirements. For customers looking for quality craftsmanship without the athletic aspect, the company also has a casual collection of tops, pants, and jackets. The typical order turnaround time is four weeks; however, customers can receive their products in two weeks with express shipping.

With this launch, the company continues to expand and to provide premium athletic garments at an affordable price.

About Champion System Australia

Champion System Australia has over 16 years of experience in the industry. Since 2005, they have developed clothing for Olympic-level athletes. As a testament to their quality, the company is an official partner of Tour de Cure Australia.

“Their team has never let us down,” said Geoff Coombes, the co-founder of Tour de Cure Australia. “They continue to improve the quality of their materials, designs, and customer support — it’s an easy decision to keep working with them.”

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au

