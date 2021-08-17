Introducing Pharos: A Safe, Secure, Simple Solution to Manage any Medication Container

This remarkable new solution for medicine users is being launched by Ownum Health on Kickstarter as the founders look for backers to help fund distribution.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, August 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black-owned startup Ownum is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative new product, Pharos , created to be the easiest way to manage any medication or supplement. Eliminating any need for the user to remember the correct dosage or when it should be taken, the medicine remains conveniently in its original container and is placed in the Pharos device. Pharos comes factory-preset right out of the box, has no timer to set, and is currently available in 4 different timing intervals: 1x, 2x, 3x, or 4x times per day. Built-in warning alarms will sound if the container is prematurely removed.Company founder Darien Nurse explains that the device means no more skipped doses and no more double doses.“We’re proud to launch Pharos, and believe that this is a product that will not only make people’s lives easier, but will also save lives,” says Nurse. “No more second-guessing as to whether your medication was taken or not, and it’s exceptionally easy to set up, too.”Nurse adds that Ownum is geared towards raising awareness of problems related to medicine usage. The company was formed shortly after an unfortunate incident involving one of its founders and his medication, followed by the death of a close family member due to medication mismanagement.The founders were further influenced by a report recently published by IMS Health, which states that avoidable costs of more than $200 billion are incurred each year by the U.S. healthcare system as a result of medicine misuse; this cost swells to $500 billion incurred by the global healthcare system.According to Nurse, many people rely on their phones, apps or alarms to remind them to take their medications. The issue with using an alarm or app is that oftentimes people will just silence the alarm intending to take the medication but then get distracted and totally forget. With Pharos, the user is required to interact with the medication in order to silence the alert and will set the next dosing time automatically once the medication is replaced.There are also potential problems with the use of pillboxes. Pillboxes are time-consuming and tedious to load/reload, lack any smart technology to track how the medication is being used, and can introduce fatal complications when medication interacts with one another. Because of these risks, pillboxes are generally not used in professional settings.Pill bottle timers have also proven to be ineffective. Electric pill bottle caps and timers only manage pills and remove medication from their original containers into bottles that properly fit the cap. These timers have complex setup processes. Since these caps are battery powered, this results in weak alerts that can be easily missed by users and as the battery dies the devices becomes unreliable.Additionally, Pharos proves to be highly effective in the management of multiple medications. The device may only hold a single medication at a time. However, a single Pharos can be used as a reminder for multiple medications that are on the same schedule. Simply group the medications together and at dosing time take all the medication, but leave the medication inside Pharos for last.Pharos is perfectly suited for a number of people:• People with elderly parents taking prescription medications• Anyone taking multiple prescription medication• Parents with young children taking prescription medication• Those taking daily OTC medication or vitaminsIn addition, the device will prove invaluable to:• Nurses who need tools to help with medicine administration• Doctors and researchers who need more data on medication usage• Insurance companies who need more data for risk assessmentPharos can be used with all different sized pill bottles, and comes with an adapter that can be attached for any type of medicine, including creams, boxes, droppers and even pet food. With its powerful sounds and bright lights, it’s also ideal for anyone with sight or hearing issues.Manufacturing is lined up and ready to go once the funding goal has been reached. Special deals and exclusive discounts are available for early backers. For more information, visit the Kickstarter page and Ownum's website About the CompanyFounded by CEO Darien Nurse, Ownum produces the world's simplest solution for any medication container. The company’s devices can monitor any medication container and will notify users at dosing times. They are safe, secure, and simple to use, and have the advantage of providing real-time information for healthcare professionals.