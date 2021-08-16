Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: President Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal Creates Gaping Power Vacuum

4:20PM CT on August 16, 2021

 

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following an address from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

 

“As shocking images and videos of the Taliban takeover pour in from Afghanistan, our military veterans need to know that their service and sacrifice there was not in vain.  The missions they carried out in the region for almost 20 years kept the homeland safe and prevented many significant threats from reaching the United States.”

 

“President Biden’s failure in leadership and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan has endangered American lives and will likely result in the deaths of many Afghan civilians.  It has also created a gaping power vacuum that will be filled by international interests that are adverse to the United States.  The President must ensure the safe evacuation of Americans, our allies, and the Afghan people who supported our missions over the years.”

 

“Nebraskans are praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Afghanistan and the Americans that remain in the country.”

 

