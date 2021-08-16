Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in 9 counties for September

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in nine counties during September. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters, and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must always accompany children younger than 16.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The date and times are:

Alachua

Sept. 11 (8 a.m. until complete) Gainesville

Baker

Sept. 11 (8 a.m. until complete) Macclenny and range to immediately follow in Lake City

Citrus

Sept. 4 (9 a.m. until complete) Lecanto

Sept. 18 (9 a.m. until complete) Lecanto

Clay

Sept. 16 (6 to 9 p.m.) Green Cove Springs

and Sept. 18 (8 a.m. until noon) Graham

Columbia

Sept. 18 (8 a.m. until complete) Lake City

Duval

Sept. 9 (6 to 9 p.m.) and Sept. 11 (8:30 a.m. until noon) Jacksonville

Madison

Sept. 18 (1 p.m. until complete) Madison

Nassau

Sept. 25 (8 a.m. until complete) Fernandina Beach

Suwannee

Sept. 11 (8:30 a.m. until complete) Live Oak

The specific location for these classes will be given to those who register in advance. Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/hunting, then clicking on “Hunter Safety” or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Lake City at 386-758-0525.