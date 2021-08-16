Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,651 in the last 365 days.

Bridge work may affect Rock Springs, Green River commuters

Rock Springs, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Coldwater Group Inc. will be performing a silica fume deck pour on the bridge deck at milepost 97, eastbound, between Green River and Rock Springs in the early hours of Thursday, June 3.  The work will begin at approximately 3 a.m. and last roughly 7 hours.  During the work, speeds will be reduced to only 10 mph across the work area.  Speeds will also be reduced to 25 mph for the following 20 hours after the pour. 

Commuters are asked to take note of the speed reduction for eastbound traffic on Thursday.  Speeds should return to 65 mph sometime Friday morning.  Advanced signage on the overhead signs and portable message boards will be placed to help warn drivers of the oncoming speed reduction.  WYDOT asks commuters to plan accordingly and expect delays.  WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.   For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

You just read:

Bridge work may affect Rock Springs, Green River commuters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.